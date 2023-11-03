Sissons logged a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Sissons set up a Thomas Novak tally in the first period late in a double-minor for Adam Larsson's high-sticking infraction. This was the first helper of the year for Sissons, who doesn't routinely see power-play minutes. The 29-year-old has impressed early on with five goals, one helper, 19 shots on net, 15 hits, eight blocked shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 10 contests while filling a middle-six role.