Sissons posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Sissons has done alright in February, logging two goals, two assists and a minus-3 rating through nine contests this month. The 29-year-old forward is up to 22 points, 54 shots on net, 125 hits and a plus-7 rating through 57 appearances overall. While the Predators are likely to be sellers through Friday's trade deadline, Sissons is fairly locked in as their third-line center.