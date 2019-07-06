Predators' Colton Sissons: Heading for arbitration
Sissons filed for arbitration Friday.
After collecting 30 points in 2018-19, Sissons is due for a raise on his $650,000 salary from a year ago. Expect him and the Predators to iron out a deal before the arbitration hearing.
