Sissons logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Sissons helped kill off a penalty in the first period, then worked the puck up the ice in the build-up to Juuso Parssinen's tally. In addition to the helper, Sissons went 15-for-22 on faceoffs, including many key wins on the PK and in the defensive zone. The 29-year-old has assists in back-to-back games, and he's up to 15 points, 37 shots on net, 97 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 43 appearances this season.