Predators' Colton Sissons: Hits IR
The Predators' placed Sissons (lower body) on injured reserve Friday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Since Sissons didn't play Thursday, he will be eligible to return when the Predators return from the holiday break next Thursday against the Stars. Zac Rinaldo -- who moved into the lineup with him out of commission, may draw in again Saturday in his absence.
