Sissons skated a season-low 11:08 in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks, recording zero points and a minus-two rating.

Now with just 11 points in 19 games, Sissons still has a shot at a career-high 40-point season, but not if his ice time stays where it is. He continues to skate primarily on the Preds' fourth line with Kyle Turris and Austin Watson where the opportunities to contribute offensively are minimal.