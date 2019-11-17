Predators' Colton Sissons: Ice time dwindling
Sissons skated a season-low 11:08 in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks, recording zero points and a minus-two rating.
Now with just 11 points in 19 games, Sissons still has a shot at a career-high 40-point season, but not if his ice time stays where it is. He continues to skate primarily on the Preds' fourth line with Kyle Turris and Austin Watson where the opportunities to contribute offensively are minimal.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Pair of assists in OT loss•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Scores shorthanded•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Finds net in win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Nets game-tying goal•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: First point of season Tuesday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Lands long-term deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.