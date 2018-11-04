Predators' Colton Sissons: Ice time on the rise
Sissons was held off the scoresheet for the sixth consecutive game Saturday against the Bruins, but skated a season-high 17:36 and fired three shots on goal.
Sissons was a terrific source of secondary scoring for the Preds last season, notching a tidy 27 points while playing mostly in a checking-line role. This season, while he has returned to bottom-six status, Sissons has been rewarded with more ice time the past two games, skating roughly 17 minutes in each, compared to his season average of just 13:50. He's also getting more power-play time (4:59 Saturday), something he was not seeing earlier in the season. Although it hasn't shown up on the scoresheet yet, this could be a good buy-low opportunity for Sissons if the offensive opportunities continue. He makes for a good waiver-wire pickup in very deep leagues right now, and a cheap streaming option in daily formats.
