Sissons notched a shorthanded assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Sissons sprung Erik Haula for a breakaway goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Sissons has enjoyed April, racking up seven points in his last eight games. The Canadian forward has 12 points, 46 shots on net, 62 hits and 16 PIM through 45 appearances this year.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Produces helper in shootout win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Registers two assists•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Pockets helper Tuesday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Bulges twine in third period•