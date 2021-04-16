Sissons notched a shorthanded assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Sissons sprung Erik Haula for a breakaway goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Sissons has enjoyed April, racking up seven points in his last eight games. The Canadian forward has 12 points, 46 shots on net, 62 hits and 16 PIM through 45 appearances this year.