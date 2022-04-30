Sissons scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Sissons snapped his 19-game point drought in the final game of the regular season. The 28-year-old is in no danger of losing his place in the lineup as a physical presence and a defensive forward, but it's good to see him chip in a little offense as well. He ended 2021-22 with seven goals, 28 points, 87 shots on net, 188 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 79 contests. That's his second-best scoring output despite the late slump.