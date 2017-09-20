Predators' Colton Sissons: Lights lamp in exhibition game
Sissons scored one goal and served two PIM against the Panthers on Tuesday.
Sissons spent last season in a bottom-six role, but he was given looks on both power play and penalty kill Tuesday. If the 23-year-old center can prove himself effective in theses roles, he could vie for more ice time soon. Still, this was a split-squad scrimmage without a full makeup of stars on either side, so take the preseason opener with a grain of salt.
