Sissons scored a goal for the second consecutive game in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

With three points in his last two games following his return from a lower-body injury, Sissons certainly has a nice little hot streak going. That being said, his stint as the Preds' second-line center will likely come to an end once Kyle Turris (lower body) comes off the IR. Once that happens, Sissons will likely return to his regular third-line role, so be prepared to adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly.