Sissons scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

After being held off the scoresheet Saturday in his return to the ice from a lower-body injury that cost him two weeks of action, Sissons demonstrated that he was back to 100 percent in this one. The 25-year-old has eight goals and 18 points through 37 games, and while he doesn't have a prominent role on the Preds, he is on pace for a career-best season.