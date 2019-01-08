Predators' Colton Sissons: Makes impact in second game back
Sissons scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
After being held off the scoresheet Saturday in his return to the ice from a lower-body injury that cost him two weeks of action, Sissons demonstrated that he was back to 100 percent in this one. The 25-year-old has eight goals and 18 points through 37 games, and while he doesn't have a prominent role on the Preds, he is on pace for a career-best season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...