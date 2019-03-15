Predators' Colton Sissons: Matches career high for points
Sissons scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Sissons assisted on Craig Smith's eventual game-winner, and then added an unassisted insurance tally just over two minutes later. Sissons has a career-high 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 65 games, as well as a plus-25 rating. The third-line center could make for an interesting depth addition down the stretch, but the two-point night did snap a six-game pointless drought.
