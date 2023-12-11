Sissons scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Canadiens.

Sissons was responsible for both of Nashville's goals in the win, deflecting a Filip Forsberg shot past Jake Allen on a power play in the first period before burying a rebound to extend the Preds' lead to 2-0 in the second. It's Sissons' first multi-point game since Oct. 14 -- he came into Sunday's contest with just three points (one goal, two assists) in his previous eight games. Overall, the 30-year-old Sissons is up to nine goals and 15 points through 27 games, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 30 points set last season.