Sissons logged a pair of helpers in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Sissons helped set up Cole Smith's goal in the first period before assisting on Tanner Jeannot's empty-netter in the third. It's the third multi-point game of the season for Sissons. The 29-year-old winger has offered modest offensive value (seven goals, 11 assists) while providing a physical presence in Nashville's bottom six, with 111 hits through 48 games.