Sissons scored a goal on his only shot and went 14-for-21 (66.7 percent) in the faceoff circle in Saturday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

Sissons tapped home a Luke Kunin centering pass to give the Predators a 2-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first period. The goal snapped a six-game point drought for Sissons and was his third of the year.