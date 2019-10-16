Sissons scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Sissons needed just 44 seconds in the second period to even the score, sparking a run of four unanswered goals for the Predators over the final 40 minutes. The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists over a four-game point streak, which accounts for all his offense this year. Sissons has added 12 hits and a plus-3 rating.