Sissons found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
Sissons scored at 2:36 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. He has seven goals and 16 points in 45 contests this season. Sissons has been held off the scorsheet only once in his last four contests.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Helpers in back-to-back games•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Offers assist Saturday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Pushes scoring streak to four games•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Snaps six-game point drought•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Nets season's second tally•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Secures first goal this season•