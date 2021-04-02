Sissons scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Sissons tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally on a feed from Yakov Trenin. The score snapped a four-game point drought for Sissons, as well as a 14-game goal drought. The 27-year-old forward has five goals and an assist in 38 contests this season. He's added 39 shots on net, 50 hits and 12 PIM in a bottom-six role.
