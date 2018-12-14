Predators' Colton Sissons: Nets OT winner
Sissons finished with two points -- an assist and the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.
Nashville was the better team most of the night, but it was still forced into overtime after conceding two goals in the final five minutes. Sissons picked up the win for the Preds with his seventh goal of the season at the 3:05 mark of overtime and now has six points in his last four games. On the season, the 25-year-old grinder has 16 points in 32 games and is on pace to surpass his previous career high for points in a season.
