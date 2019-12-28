According to Adam Vingan of The Athletic, the Predators have recalled Yakov Trenin from the AHL, a move that indicates Sissons (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh.

Sissons was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg after leaving Friday's clash with the Penguins with a lower-body injury, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. A more definite timetable for his recovery should be established in the coming days.