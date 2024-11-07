Sissons (upper body) won't suit up versus the Panthers on Thursday after all, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Sissons attempted to give it a go in warmups, but he left partway through and won't play. Look for Mark Jankowski to take over Sissons' usual role for this contest. Sissons will attempt to get ready for Saturday's game against Utah.
