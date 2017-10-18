Predators' Colton Sissons: Notches first goal
Sissons scored his first goal of the season along with four PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Colorado. He also saw ice time of over 18 minutes for the second straight game, including a season-high 2:41 on the power play.
Sissons has been seeing increased on-ice responsibility lately, although he's still spending the majority of shifts skating on the third line alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Aberg. That said, his fantasy value will see a nice boost if his ice time remains elevated with continued second-line power-play duty. He's worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats.
