Predators' Colton Sissons: Offensive slump continues
Sissons extended his current pointless streak to six games Saturday against the Devils.
Sissons started his season respectably enough with 11 points in his first 15 games, but he's been stone cold since then, with just a single goal in his last 13 contests. The 25-year-old winger scored a career-best 15 goals and 30 points last season, however he's currently centering the Preds' fourth line which will limit his chances to contribute offensively. Don't expect a repeat of last year's numbers given his current role.
