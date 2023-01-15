Sissons logged an assist and five hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Sissons ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Jeremy Lauzon tally in the second period. Playing primarily in a bottom-six role, Sissons tends to get his offense in short bursts rather than over extended stretches of consistency. The 29-year-old forward is up to 14 points, 37 shots on net, 95 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 42 contests, putting him on a similar pace to last year when he had 28 point in 79 outings.