Sissons registered two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Sissons' first helper came on a Philip Tomasino power-play marker, and he also helped out linemate Yakov Trenin on the Predators' fourth goal. With four points through six games in March, Sissons has already matched his output from 10 contests in February. The 29-year-old center is up to 26 points (four shy of his career high) with 64 shots on net, 139 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 64 appearances.