Sissons (upper body) is on the ice for pregame warmups Wednesday against Columbus, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Given the fact he's taking line rushes, it seems like Sissons will play after sitting out last game with an injury. With 10 points in his last 15 games across 14:40 of average ice time, the 27-year-old has been a pretty productive bottom-six asset.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Won't play Monday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Produces assist in loss•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Provides go-ahead tally•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Keeps up hot run•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Produces helper in shootout win•