Sissons (upper body) is on the ice for pregame warmups Wednesday against Columbus, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Given the fact he's taking line rushes, it seems like Sissons will play after sitting out last game with an injury. With 10 points in his last 15 games across 14:40 of average ice time, the 27-year-old has been a pretty productive bottom-six asset.