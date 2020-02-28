Sissons scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Sissons put the Predators ahead 1-0 at 19:28 of the first period. He's posted two goals in the last three contests after a recent 11-game point drought that followed his return from a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old has 15 points, 51 shots, 76 hits and 20 PIM through 51 appearances, mostly in a bottom-six role.