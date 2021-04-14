Sissons scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Sissons tallied at 6:38 of the first period. The 27-year-old forward has three goals and three helpers in his last seven outings. That's a good run for the fourth-liner, who is up to 11 points, 45 shots on net and 59 hits through 44 contests.