Sissons scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.
Sissons tallied at 6:38 of the first period. The 27-year-old forward has three goals and three helpers in his last seven outings. That's a good run for the fourth-liner, who is up to 11 points, 45 shots on net and 59 hits through 44 contests.
