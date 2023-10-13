Sissons scored a shorthanded goal, doled out three hits, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Sissons did his usual diligent work defensively, and he was rewarded for his hustle on the Predators' first goal. He was able to beat a Kraken defender to the puck and break in from the blue line to tally the opening goal just after the midway mark of the second period. The 29-year-old forward had 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) last season, matching his career high. Sissons will see bottom-six minutes most of the time for the Predators, though he often plays a larger role on the ice than on paper due to his penalty-killing duties.