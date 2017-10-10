Predators' Colton Sissons: Out Tuesday
Sissons (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Flyers, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Sissons likely won't need to be removed from many fantasy lineups, as he only totaled 10 points in 58 games last season, but the Predators' penalty-killing unit will undoubtedly be weakened by his absence against Philadelphia. The 23-year-old forward will hope to return to Nashville's lineup for Thursday's game against the Stars.
