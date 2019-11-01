Predators' Colton Sissons: Pair of assists in OT loss
Sissons had two assists and three shots while going 9-for-12 on faceoffs in a 6-5 overtime loss to Calgary on Thursday.
Sissons has now reached the scoresheet in four of his last five games, picking up two goals and six assists in that stretch. But he also has just 10 shots on goal in that time, so he's not likely produce a lot of goals going forward. He did score a career-high 15 in 75 games last season, but that was his first year reaching double digits. He's on a nice little run right now but can stay on your waiver wire.
