Sissons scored a pair of goals, including the eventual game-winner, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

With the Preds poised to clinch a playoff spot, Sissons rose to the occasion Friday with his first multi-goal game since his hat track in last season's Western Conference Final. Following Friday's win, Preds coach Peter Laviolette remarked that Sissons is earning the reputation as a big-game player, saying, "[Sissons] seems to be proving himself as a guy that steps up in big situations when you need him." For now, Sissons is quietly paying his dues on the Preds' third line, but it's just a matter of time before you see him in a top-six role, perhaps as early as next season. Sissons has serious sleeper potential, so be sure not to overlook him in next year's draft.