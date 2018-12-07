Sissons recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver.

Sissons' points came in garbage time, as both occurred in the third period after the Canucks had snagged a convincing 5-1 lead. This effort pads the grinder's season totals to five goals and 12 points through 29 games, putting Sissons on pace to surpass last season's career highs of nine goals and 27 points.