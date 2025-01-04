Sissons scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Both of Sissons' points were on empty-netters. He's a defensive forward, so it's not unusual to see him on the ice to close out wins. The 31-year-old has two goals and three assists over his last five outings as he turns the page on an awful start to the campaign. Overall, he has four goals, seven points, 37 shots on net, 49 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 38 appearances.