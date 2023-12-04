Sissons posted an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Sissons has a goal and an assist over his last two games to follow a three-game dry spell. He started the year with some consistency on offense, but he's turned streaky over the last few weeks. The 30-year-old is up to 12 points, 40 shots on net, 34 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 24 outings overall, playing mainly on the Predators' third line.