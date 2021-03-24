Sissons recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.
Sissons' secondary assist on a Mathieu Olivier goal in the second period was the former's first helper of the year. The 27-year-old Sissons is up to five points, 33 shots, 37 hits and a minus-3 rating in 33 contests. He's a steady fourth-liner with little chance of moving up the lineup, so fantasy managers can overlook his infrequent offense.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Bulges twine in third period•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Nets first goal in seven games•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Supplies only offense in loss•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Scores rare goal Friday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Seals win with late tally•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Opens scoring Thursday•