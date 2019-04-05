Sissons scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.

The bottom-six winger had been snake bitten of late, going seven games without finding the scoresheet. On Thursday, Sissons scored the first of three unanswered Nashville goals, resulting in an impressive come-from-behind victory for the home club. The goal gives him 14 on the year, to go along with 15 assists. The 29 points is a career high for the 25-year-old.