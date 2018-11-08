Sissons recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 victory against the Avalanche on Wednesday.

He did it on just three shots, and all of his goals came at even strength, giving him a plus-3 rating. Sissons also filled the stat sheet with two PIM, two blocks and a hit. And he recorded a 66.7 faceoff percentage to boot. Coming into Wednesday, Sissons had just one point in the previous 13 games, so he might not have been in very many fantasy lineups, but the owners who stayed loyal to him were greatly rewarded.