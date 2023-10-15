Sissions scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

The 29-year-old checking forward has never scored more than 15 goals or 30 points in a season, but Sissons has come rocketing out of the gate in 2023-24 with three goals in three games, and Saturday he added a team-high five shots, nine faceoff wins, a blocked shot, a hit, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. His track record doesn't suggest he'll keep this scoring pace up for long, but with 352 hits and 116 blocked shots over the prior two seasons combined, he can provide a little fantasy value in deep formats while he's productive offensively.