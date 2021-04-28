Sissons notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

In an unusual situation, Sissons led all Predators forwards with 20:09 of ice time. The 27-year-old has racked up 10 points through 14 games in April. He's at 15 points, 52 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-1 rating through 51 contests overall. He matched last year's scoring production in six fewer games.