Sissons notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Sissons set up a Yakov Trenin tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Sissons has two goals and three assists in his last six games. For the season, the fourth-line forward has 10 points, 44 shots on net, 57 hits and 16 PIM through 43 contests.