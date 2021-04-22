Sissons scored a goal on his only shot and added a pair of hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Sissons muscled through two Chicago defenders to break in alone and ripped a quick shot past netminder Malcolm Subban, giving Nashville a 2-1 lead with 6:21 left in the second period. The goal was Sissons' eighth of the season and gave him eight points in 11 April games. He had amassed just five points over the first three months combined.