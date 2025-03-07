Sissons notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Sissons has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the first time since his three game streak from Jan. 18-23. The 31-year-old forward earned an assist for the second straight game when he set up a Filip Forsberg tally in the first period. Sissons started the year ice cold on offense, but he's up to 21 points, 70 shots on net, 86 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 61 appearances. With Steven Stamkos going from center to the wing after the Gustav Nyquist trade, Sissons is getting a look as the second-line center again, and he's poised to do better in that role this time around.