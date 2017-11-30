Predators' Colton Sissons: Quietly putting together career season
Sissons notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Now with seven points in 23 games (3 goals, 4 assists), Sissons should easily surpass his 10-point effort from last season. The fact that he sees time on the Preds' second power-play unit -- where he averages roughly two minutes of ice time per game -- further enhances his fantasy appeal. Given his current pace, the 24-year-old Sissons should finish somewhere in the 25- to 30-point range, which isn't half bad for a fourth-line center. He's worth a look if you're in a deeper format in need of some secondary scoring.
