Sissons snapped a six-game pointless drought Saturday, posting an assist in a 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Sissons has been quiet after scoring a goal and an assist in the first game of the season against the Rangers. However, he did score only 27 points last year, so long dry spells are to be expected. Sissons is currently centering the Preds' fourth line between Zac Rinaldo and Frederick Gaudreau, so his chances to contribute offensively will continue to be few and far between.