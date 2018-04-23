Sissons posted two assists in a 5-0 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday. The Predators won the series 4-2.

The 24-year-old continues to elevate his game when it matters most. In 190 regular season games, Sissons has averaged 0.25 points per game, but after his two assists Sunday, his playoff average jumped to 0.5 points per contest. Since the 2017 postseason, Sissons has nine goals and 19 points in 28 postseason games. It doesn't get much better than that in the playoffs for a bottom-six forward.