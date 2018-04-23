Predators' Colton Sissons: Records two points in Game 6 rout
Sissons posted two assists in a 5-0 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday. The Predators won the series 4-2.
The 24-year-old continues to elevate his game when it matters most. In 190 regular season games, Sissons has averaged 0.25 points per game, but after his two assists Sunday, his playoff average jumped to 0.5 points per contest. Since the 2017 postseason, Sissons has nine goals and 19 points in 28 postseason games. It doesn't get much better than that in the playoffs for a bottom-six forward.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Two points in Thursday's Game 1 win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Pair of goals secures playoff spot for Preds•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Converts twice in key road win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Adding offense on Preds' third line•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Cracks 20-point mark with goal against Blues•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Fourth-line role in jeopardy despite scoring streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...