Sissons posted two assists in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Sissons had helpers on goals by Nick Cousins and Yakov Trenin in Thursday's blowout win. The 27-year-old Sissons has two goals and two assists in his last four outings. The fourth-liner is up to nine points, 52 hits, 43 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 41 contests. His lack of consistency on the scoresheet will likely keep him off the fantasy radar.