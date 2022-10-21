Sissons was credited with two assists Thursday, but the Predators dropped a 5-3 decision to the Blue Jackets.
Sissons played a helping hand Thursday, assisting on both goals scored by his linemates, Yakov Trenin and Tanner Jeannot. With the chemistry of the "Herd Line" developing, Sissons, who has yet to score more than 30 points during his previous eight seasons, could challenge the career-best total he established in 2018-19.
