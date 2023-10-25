Sissons scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Canucks.

This was likely a meaningful goal for Sissons. The North Vancouver, BC native ended up with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in 13:05 of ice time. The Predators have a losing record through seven games, but it's no fault of Sissons. He has carried his weight, scoring four goals in the past six outings. The 29-year-old is well on his way to a third NHL campaign with a double-digit goal total.